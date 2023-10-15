Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) injured vs. Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a left knee injury late in Sunday's 37-20 home victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence is slated to undergo tests on the knee. He said the knee is a "little bit bruised."

"I'm going to get it checked out a little more but I should be OK," Lawrence told CBS.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he had no information to share per the knee.

Lawrence was injured when sacked by Samson Ebukam of the Colts with 3:04 left in the contest. He reached for the knee after being tackled, was gimpy walking off the field and was examined on the sidelines.

In his postgame press conference, Lawrence said he felt "discomfort" in the knee when he hit the ground.

When Jacksonville got the ball back with 1:45 remaining, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard entered to take the three game-ending kneel-downs.

Lawrence was 20-of-30 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Jaguars (4-2), who moved into first place in the AFC South.

Lawrence has passed for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Lawrence's availability will be a big storyline as a short week awaits the Jaguars, who visit the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

—Field Level Media