Jaguars rally in fourth to down Cowboys, 28-23

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (34) runs the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars running back D'Ernest Johnson (25) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium.
Third-string rookie quarterback Nathan Rourke passed for a touchdown and ran for another in the fourth quarter to rally the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 28-23 victory over the host Dallas Cowboys on Saturday

The Jags trailed 16-14 after Deuce Vaughn scored on a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 13:49 remaining

Rourke threw for 153 yards on 9-of-17 passing. Fellow rookie Tank Bigsby rushed for 52 yards on nine carries for the Jags

Will Grier was 22-of-31 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns against an interception for the Cowboys. Vaughn led the Cowboys with 50 yards rushing

Trevor Lawrence started and played three series for the Jaguars, finishing 5-for-6 for 36 yards, with a touchdown and an interception

Rourke's rushing TD gave the Jags the lead for good, 22-16, with 8:53 remaining. Minutes later he added a 21-yard TD toss to Qadree Ollison for a 28-16 lead

