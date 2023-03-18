Jaguars retain DT Adam Gotsis with two-year deal

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Adam Gotsis agreed on a two-year deal to remain with the team, his agent, David Canter of GSE Worldwide, announced Saturday on Twitter.

Terms of the deal weren't divulged.

Gotsis, 30, has spent the past three seasons with the Jaguars and had 83 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 47 games (19 starts). The Australian native started 14 games in 2020 and has primarily been a reserve over the past two seasons.

Gotsis spent his first four NFL seasons with Denver after being a second-round pick out of Georgia Tech by the Broncos in 2016. He started 28 of 57 regular-season games played with Denver.

Overall, Gotsis has 192 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 104 games (47 starts) over seven NFL campaigns.

