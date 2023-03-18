Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Jaguars retain DT Adam Gotsis with two-year deal

By
Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) talk on the sidelines during late fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Friday, August 12, 2022 for the first home preseason game of the season. The Browns won with a final score of 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 081222 Bs Jags Vs Browns Preseason 25
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis (96) and defensive end Dawuane Smoot (91) talk on the sidelines during late fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Friday, August 12, 2022 for the first home preseason game of the season. The Browns won with a final score of 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 081222 Bs Jags Vs Browns Preseason 25
Image: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Adam Gotsis agreed on a two-year deal to remain with the team, his agent, David Canter of GSE Worldwide, announced Saturday on Twitter.

Terms of the deal weren't divulged.

Gotsis, 30, has spent the past three seasons with the Jaguars and had 83 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 47 games (19 starts). The Australian native started 14 games in 2020 and has primarily been a reserve over the past two seasons.

Gotsis spent his first four NFL seasons with Denver after being a second-round pick out of Georgia Tech by the Broncos in 2016. He started 28 of 57 regular-season games played with Denver.

Overall, Gotsis has 192 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 104 games (47 starts) over seven NFL campaigns.

--Field Level Media

