NFL

Jaguars rookie LB Ventrell Miller (Achilles) out for season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) sprints during the third and final day of a mandatory minicamp Monday, June 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) sprints during the third and final day of a mandatory minicamp Monday, June 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Image: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Ventrell Miller will miss the upcoming season with an Achilles injury.

Watch
Michael Oher On New Book, NFL, The Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Running Backs Contracts & He Sings!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Luis Rubiales' mom locked herself in a church and is on a hunger strike
6 minutes ago
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:24PM

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that the fourth-round pick was hurt in Saturday's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Advertisement

Miller, 24, registered nine tackles and two sacks in three preseason games.

In four seasons with the Florida Gators (2018-21), Miller collected 7.5 sacks, 124 tackles and one interception.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Miller was listed on the Jaguars' official depth chart behind Foyesade Oluokun and Shaquille Quarterman.

—Field Level Media