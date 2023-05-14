Amazon’s Spring Home Sale has Bestselling Items For Up To 77% Off
Harrison started 24 of the 34 games in which he played during his three-year career at Oklahoma, including all 12 in 2022. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Harrison was named to the All-Big 12 First Team last season.

Defensive lineman Tyler Lacy also signed a contract with Jacksonville on Sunday. Lacy was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State by the Jaguars, who have signed their entire 13-member draft class from 2023

--Field Level Media