The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Brandon McManus on Thursday and waived fellow kicker Riley Patterson

The team did not announce terms but McManus reportedly got a one-year deal.

The signing comes 48 hours after McManus was a surprise release by the Denver Broncos.

McManus, 31, has played his entire nine-year career with the Broncos. The former team captain was the final player remaining from Denver's Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.

McManus made 28 of 36 field-goal attempts and 25 of 27 extra-point tries during 17 games last season.

He has drilled 223 of 274 field-goal attempts and 277 of 286 PATs in his career with the Broncos. He ranks first in franchise history in 50-yard field-goals (42) in the regular season and postseason, and second in field goals made.

Patterson, 23, made 30 of 35 FG attempts and 36 of 37 PATs in 2022 for the Jags. He kicked in seven games for the Detroit Lions in 2021.

--Field Level Media