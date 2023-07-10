Jaguars sign TE Josh Pederson, coach's son

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed a tight end with ties to the franchise on Monday -- Josh Pederson, the son of head coach Doug Pederson

In a corresponding move, Jacksonville waived/injured undrafted rookie TE Leonard Taylor.

The younger Pederson appeared in all 10 games for the USFL's Houston Gamblers this season. He caught 24 passes for 325 yards.

Pederson was an All-Sun Belt first team selection in 2019 when he caught 43 passes for 567 yards and nine touchdowns for Louisiana-Monroe. In his college career, he had 99 receptions for 1,191 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Pederson spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints in 2021 and the Kansas City Chiefs last season but has yet to appear in a game.

Pederson, 25, likely is a long shot to make the Week 1 roster, but he and his dad will join an exclusive group of fathers coaching sons, at least in the preseason.

Among the pairs to have done so are Felipe and Moises Alou, Yogi and Dale Berra, Cal Ripken Sr. and Jr., and Connie Mack and Earle Mack in Major League Baseball. Doc Rivers coached his son, Austin, in the NBA.

