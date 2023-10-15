NFL

Jaguars take advantage of Colts' mistakes to sweep season series

By
Field Level Media
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) hurdles Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
Image: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trevor Lawrence passed for two touchdowns and Travis Etienne Jr. ran for two scores to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 37-20 victory over the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Christian Kirk and Brenton Strange caught touchdown passes as Jacksonville (4-2) moved into first place in the AFC South. The Jaguars forced four turnovers on a strip-sack by Josh Allen and interceptions by Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins and Darious Williams.

Lawrence, who sustained a knee injury, was 20-of-30 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as Jacksonville finished off the two-game regular-season sweep of the Colts. Two-time NFL tackles leader Foyesade Oluokun had a season-best 15 stops for the Jaguars.

Gardner Minshew completed 33 of 55 passes for 329 yards, one touchdown and a career-worst three interceptions for Indianapolis (3-3). The former Jacksonville quarterback was starting in place of Anthony Richardson, who was placed on injured reserve with a potentially season-ending shoulder injury.

Zack Moss rushed for a touchdown, Josh Downs had a scoring reception and Julius Brents intercepted a pass for the Colts.

The Colts opened the game with a 16-play, 65-yard drive that lasted 8:33 but ultimately settled for Matt Gay's 28-yard field goal.

The Jaguars seized control with two touchdowns in a span of 16 seconds early in the second quarter and never let up.

Etienne capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard run 43 seconds into the second quarter to put Jacksonville ahead.

Disaster occurred on the Colts' next offensive play as Allen recorded his seventh sack of the season — fourth against Indianapolis — and caused Minshew to fumble and Angelo Blackson recovered at the Indianapolis 22-yard line. On the next play, Etienne scooted 22 yards for a touchdown to give the Jaguars a 14-3 advantage with 14:01 left in the first half.

Jacksonville stretched its lead to 18 when Lawrence threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kirk with 1:40 left in the half. Gay kicked a 56-yard field goal with 6 seconds remaining as the Colts trailed 21-6 at the break.

Jenkins intercepted Minshew early in the third quarter to set up a 48-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. Later in the period, Lawrence tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to Strange to make it 31-6 with 3:51 remaining.

The Colts scored a touchdown with 14:14 left in the game when Minshew connected with Downs on a 2-yard scoring pass.

Moss tacked on a 3-yard scoring run to bring the Colts within 31-20 with 7:14 left.

McManus added field goals of 49 and 51 yards for Jacksonville.

—Field Level Media