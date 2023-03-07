Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Jaguars use franchise tag on TE Evan Engram

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jan 21, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Image: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars used the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram on Monday after his first season with the team.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Ja Morant's Instagram Live Debacle
Yesterday
We’re in the middle of Key & Peele’s ‘Obama’ sketch
Yesterday

The 2023 salary for tight ends on the franchise tag is $11,345,000.

Engram, 28, signed a one-year deal worth $9 million with the Jaguars in March 2022 after playing five seasons for the New York Giants.

Advertisement

Engram had a renaissance season for Jacksonville, hauling in career highs in catches (73) and yards (766) in 17 games (14 starts). He caught four touchdown passes.

Engram has 335 catches for 3,594 yards and 20 TDs in 82 career games (65 starts) after the Giants selected him No. 23 overall in the 2017 draft.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV
36% Off
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV

So smart
This smart TV has Amazon Fire built-in, which means you can easily access loads of streaming services, has 4K visuals for stunning picture quality, and even works with Alexa too.

Advertisement

Other players locked up ahead of Tuesday's franchise-tag deadline included Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne.

The Baltimore Ravens plan to apply the tag to star quarterback Lamar Jackson if the sides do not reach an agreement on a long-term contract by Tuesday.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL