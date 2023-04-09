Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Jake Fraley's bases-clearing double lifts Reds past Phillies

Field Level Media
Apr 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber (12) advances toward third to score against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Image: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Fraley delivered a go-ahead three-run double in the ninth inning, lifting the visiting Cincinnati Reds to a 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday

The Reds, who squandered a late lead on Saturday, avoided the three-game sweep and won for the first time in Philadelphia since 2021

Kevin Herget (1-0), who was making his Reds debut, allowed one hit over two scoreless innings to earn his first major-league win

Ian Gibaut, who gave up the game-winning hit to Bryson Stott on Saturday, pitched a perfect ninth for his second career save and his first this season.

The Phillies had been 6-0 against Cincinnati at Citizens Bank Park over the last two seasons before Sunday's loss. The two teams complete their season series with a four-game set beginning on Thursday

The Reds entered the ninth inning trailing 4-3 before Stuart Fairchild and Jonathan India worked one-out walks against Seranthony Dominguez (0-1). TJ Friedl's infield single loaded the bases before Fraley's bases-clearing double down the right-field line

Prior to the game, players and coaches from the 2022 Phillies were presented with their National League championship rings in an on-field ceremony hosted by Chief Executive Officer John Middleton and President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski

The Phillies struck first in the first inning when Nick Castellanos doubled home Kyle Schwarber with two outs. Castellanos' double got past left fielder Will Benson. The Reds had a chance to easily throw out Schwarber at the plate, but Kevin Newman's relay throw hit Schwarber in the back, allowing him to score

Castellanos was thrown out at the plate to end the first inning when he attempted to score as the ball caromed away.

The Phillies made it 2-0 in the second when Edmundo Sosa singled in Bryson Stott, who opened the inning with a single that extended his hitting streak to the first nine games of the season

Alec Bohm's two-run homer in the fourth put the Phillies up, 4-2, before the Reds made it a one-run game in the eighth off Craig Kimbrel, as Jason Vosler doubled home Myers with two outs

Phillies left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado extended his career-high scoreless streak to 17 2/3 innings with a perfect seventh inning

--Field Level Media