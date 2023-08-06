Jake Meyers hits 2 HRs, carries Astros past Yankees

Jake Meyers hit a mammoth tiebreaking homer with one out in the sixth inning for his second three-run shot of the game as the visiting Houston Astros hung on for a 9-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday

Meyers became the first Astros player to drive in six runs against the Yankees with his career-best total and joined Chas McCormick as the second Houston player to record six RBIs this season. McCormick drove in six runs on July 24 against the Texas Rangers

Meyers hit a three-run homer off Yankees starter Carlos Rodon in the second and then snapped a 5-5 tie in the sixth with a 423-foot drive to left field against Wandy Peralta (3-2)

Meyers, who made a diving catch in center field in Friday's 7-3 win, notched his second career multi-homer game as the Astros won for the 12th time in 18 games

Martin Maldonado followed Meyers' second homer with a long drive into the second deck in left. It was the ninth time Houston hit back-to-back homers this year

Yordan Alvarez added a two-run shot in the third off Rodon, who exited later in the inning with left hamstring tightness. The Astros rebounded after collecting two hits and striking out 16 times on Saturday. Including last year's four-game sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series, Houston is 11-4 in the past 15 meetings against New York

Rodon exited after throwing a pitch that was significantly outside to McCormick two batters after Alvarez lined a homer to right for a 5-1 lead. Rodon allowed five runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings

Gleyber Torres homered and hit an RBI double for the Yankees, who play 19 of their next 25 games on the road

After Rodon exited, the Yankees tied it in the fourth when Harrison Bader hit an RBI single and rookie Anthony Volpe was hit by a pitch ahead of bases-loaded walks to Jake Bauers and Aaron Judge

Bader added a second RBI single with the bases loaded against Bryan Abreu to draw the Yankees within 9-7 before Volpe flied out. Abreu retired Giancarlo Stanton on a long fly ball with two on in the ninth to secure his fourth save

Houston's Jose Urquidy returned from missing three months because of a shoulder injury and allowed five runs on three hits in 3 1/3 innings. After Phil Maton allowed two walks, J.P. France (8-3) allowed an unearned run in 3 1/3 innings

