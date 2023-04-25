Jake Oettinger shuts out Wild to give Stars series lead

Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for his second postseason shutout in 12 career starts and the Dallas Stars gained control of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the visiting Minnesota Wild with a 4-0 win in Game 5 on Tuesday night

The Stars own a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Friday night in St. Paul, Minn

Advertisement

Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist, Mason Marchment and Ty Dellandrea also scored and Roope Hintz had three assists for the second consecutive game for Dallas, which went 2-for-6 on the power play to improve to 9-for-22 in the series.

Hintz has 11 points in the series (four goals, seven assists), surpassing Mike Modano for the most points in a playoff series in team history.

46% Off Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer Banish grime

Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too. Buy for $102 at Amazon Advertisement

Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves for the Wild

Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno was in the penalty box for two of the three goals by the Stars in their 3-2 victory in Game 4, and he was given a five-minute major tripping penalty and game misconduct 2:14 into Game 5

Advertisement

Foligno was penalized for making knee-on-knee contact with Radek Faksa, who had to be helped off the ice but returned late in the period.

Seguin scored his own rebound eight seconds into the man advantage to give Dallas a 1-0 lead at 2:22. Seguin's four power-play goals in the series are also a team record.

Advertisement

Dallas was unable to capitalize on the remainder of the major penalty, but the Stars went back on the power play at 10:47 of the first period

Robertson hit the crossbar 11 seconds into the power play on a wrist shot from the right circle, got the puck back and scored from the same spot for a 2-0 lead at 11:04.

Advertisement

Marchment scored a rebound at 1:19 of the second period to stretch the lead to 3-0.

The Wild pulled Gustavsson for an extra attacker with about 5:20 left, and Dellandrea scored into the empty net with 3:57 remaining to make it 4-0

Advertisement

--Field Level Media