Jakob Chychrun helps Senators hold back Flyers

Jakob Chychrun had two goals and one assist, Brady Tkachuk scored twice and the host Ottawa Senators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Saturday.

Jake Sanderson added one goal and one assist while Vladimir Tarasenko and Claude Giroux contributed two assists apiece for the Senators.

Advertisement

Ottawa scored three power play goals.

Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg made 19 saves in his season debut.

Travis Konecny led the Flyers with one goal and one assist, and Cam York added one goal for Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 26 shots.

Ottawa's third power play goal gave the Senators a 5-2 lead at 1:32 of the third period as Tkachuk scored from point-blank range.

Advertisement

Forsberg made a sensational sprawling save at 14:21 on a slap shot by Morgan Frost.

The Senators went ahead 1-0 at 2:36 of the first when Chychrun corralled a loose puck in front and scored.

Advertisement

Chychrun connected again, this time at 10:47 on the power play, as he one-timed a slap shot past Hart for a 2-0 advantage.

The Flyers earned a two-man advantage for 1:41 at 15:35 of the first. Konecny then scored with 25 seconds remaining on the two-man advantage to close within 2-1 at 16:51.

Advertisement

Konecny nearly equalized at 11:26 of the second but his shot landed just over the net.

The game soon became chippy as Philadelphia's Nick Seeler and Ottawa's Mark Kastelic became entangled in a fight at 14:51. Seeler initiated the fight after Kastelic delivered a crunching check to Tyson Foerster.

Advertisement

Ottawa scored another power play goal at 16:12 when Sanderson fired a wrist shot through traffic for a 3-1 lead.

York scored 18 seconds later as the Flyers quickly cut the deficit to 3-2.

After a turnover in the Flyers' zone, Tkachuk received a pass from Giroux and scored for a 4-2 advantage with 5.1 seconds left in the second.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media