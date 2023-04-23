Jalen Brunson, Knicks top Cavaliers to seize 3-1 series lead

Jalen Brunson poured in 29 points and RJ Barrett supplied 26 as the host New York Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series

With the victory, New York seized a 3-1 lead in the series, which heads back to Cleveland on Wednesday for Game 5.

Advertisement

Brunson made 11 of 22 shots and added six rebounds and six assists, while Barrett went 9-for-18 from the field. Josh Hart chipped in 19 points for the Knicks, who outrebounded the Cavaliers 47-33

Darius Garland finished with a team-high 23 points and a game-high 10 assists for Cleveland, which canned 36 of 77 (46.8 percent) shots overall, including 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert each had 14 points, while star guard Donovan Mitchell was held to just 11 on 5-for-18 shooting. He scored just two points in the second half.

After Cleveland's Cedi Osman sank a free throw to make it 75-75 with 9:48 left in the game, the Knicks fed off a raucous home crowd, putting together a 15-6 surge to go up by nine

Advertisement

Brunson effectively sealed the victory when he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:45 remaining.

The Knicks shot slightly worse than Cleveland overall at 38-of-84 (45.2 percent), but they made 8 of 29 3-pointers (27.6 percent), including five by Brunson

Advertisement

Cleveland came out of halftime with a vengeance, opening the second half on a 14-5 run to tie things at 59-59. The visitors eventually took their first lead of the game with 6:27 left in the third quarter when Allen threw down an alley-oop dunk to make it 63-61.

New York managed to keep things close, though, and took a 73-71 lead into the final period after Brunson nailed a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left in the third.

Advertisement

Brunson scored five points and Mitchell Robinson converted a three-point play as part of a 10-2 run that allowed the Knicks to open up a 15-point advantage with 5:17 left in the second quarter

The Cavaliers then scored 14 of the final 22 points of the first half to pull within 54-45 by the break

Advertisement

Brunson led all first-half scorers with 16 points, while Evan Mobley paced Cleveland with 10.

--Field Level Media