Jalen Carter pleads no contest to charges from accident

Former Georgia defensive lineman and potential high NFL draft pick Jalen Carter pleaded no contest Thursday to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing, his attorney told ESPN.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. He also will attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

Per his attorney Kim Stephens, the resolution of the matter means the state is forever barred from bringing additional charges against Carter.

"We are happy that we were able to work with the solicitor general's office to reach a resolution that was fair and just based on the evidence in this case," Stephens told ESPN. "Mr. Carter continues to grieve for the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for the continued healing for injured friends."

Carter was arrested and booked during the week of the combine in connection with the Jan. 15 fatal crash that claimed the lives of Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy.

Police said LeCroy's SUV was traveling 104 mph when it veered off the road and hit two power poles and several trees. Police said her blood alcohol level was .197, approximately 2 1/2 times the legal limit in Georgia.

"If the investigation had determined otherwise, Mr. Carter would have been charged with the far more serious offenses of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle under Georgia law, both felony offenses, and would have faced a lengthy prison sentence," Stephens said in a statement to ESPN.

The 6-foot-3 Carter was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and led the Bulldogs to back-to-back College Football Playoff championships.

