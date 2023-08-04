James McCann knocks in five as Orioles manhandle Mets

James McCann drove in five runs and Jordan Westberg smacked a three-run homer to power the Baltimore Orioles past the visiting New York Mets 10-3 on Friday night

The Orioles, who won for the fifth time in six games, broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the sixth inning. Westberg's second homer of the season came during a four-run seventh inning

Advertisement

It was a sterling effort as the Orioles opened a six-game homestand. McCann finished 3-for-3

The Mets lost their fourth game in a row. They were limited to four hits, two of them from Francisco Lindor. Rafael Ortega scored twice for New York

Advertisement Advertisement

Mike Baumann (9-0) earned the win after logging 1 2/3 innings of shutout relief. Dean Kremer lasted 5 1/3 innings in a starting role and gave up two runs on two hits and four walks with four strikeouts

Baltimore, which leads the American League East, has scored nine or more runs in three of its past six games

Advertisement

The Orioles scored first on McCann's two-run single in the fourth inning. That began an extremely productive game for the Baltimore catcher, who had a total of 10 RBIs all season entering the night

The Mets pulled even on Lindor's two-run single in the sixth

The Orioles then roughed up relievers Phil Bickford (2-4) and Reed Garrett as neither of those pitchers worked a full inning and each was charged with four runs on three hits. Garrett pitched in two June games for the Orioles this year

Advertisement

Ryan O'Hearn put Baltimore ahead with an RBI single in the sixth before McCann's two-run double and Adley Rutschman's sacrifice fly padded the lead

After Westburg's homer in the seventh, the Orioles kept going, adding another run on McCann's single

Advertisement

Austin Hays, Colton Cowser and Westburg all scored two runs for Baltimore

The Mets used seven pitchers, with David Peterson going three shutout innings as the opener. New York pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters, but they walked seven and surrendered 12 hits

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi