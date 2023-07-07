Jameson Taillon dominates former team as Cubs top Yankees

Jameson Taillon pitched eight outstanding innings and combined with Adbert Alzolay on a two-hitter, and the visiting Chicago Cubs spoiled Carlos Rodon's debut with the Yankees by beating New York 3-0 on Friday night

Cody Bellinger homered and Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single off Rodon (0-1) to help the Cubs win for the first time in nine all-time regular season games against the Yankees in the Bronx

Bellinger extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games after going 4-for-4 Thursday in Milwaukee. Besides hitting his ninth homer, Bellinger singled, stole second and scored on a double by Patrick Wisdom in the seventh.

Taillon (3-6) returned to Yankee Stadium after winning 22 games for the Yankees over the previous two seasons

He allowed a single to Gleyber Torres two batters in and then retired 13 straight before walking Billy McKinney with two outs in the fifth. He allowed his third baserunner when Giancarlo Stanton walked in the seventh but ended the inning by getting Harrison Bader to hit into a double play.

Taillon then got three easy groundouts in the eighth. He struck out four, walked two and threw 102 pitches, two shy of his season high.

Alzolay allowed a leadoff single to Franchy Cordero, got Anthony Volpe on a double play and struck out Torres to secure his sixth save in seven chances.

After Rodon got five outs in the air over the first two innings, Bellinger blasted a fastball about halfway up the second deck in right for a 1-0 lead to open the third.

Rodon issued two walks in the fifth and Hoerner stroked a single to right that scored Trey Mancini. Bellinger opened the seventh with a single off Ron Marinaccio, stole second and came home on Wisdom's double to left.

The Cubs won for the fourth time in their past 12 games and won for the fifth time in 20 all-time regular season meetings with the Yankees

The Yankees heard boos at various points, lost their third straight and avoided getting one-hit at home for the first time since June 30, 2007 against Oakland

