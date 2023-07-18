Jameson Taillon seeks home improvement as Cubs host Nats

Right-hander Jameson Taillon is coming off his best outing with the Chicago Cubs. However, it did not come at home, where he's struggled this season

Meanwhile, Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin is looking to build on a gem of his own as the visiting Nationals try to pick up their fifth straight win over the Cubs on Tuesday night

Pitching against his former New York club at Yankee Stadium on July 7, Taillon (3-6, 6.15 ERA) yielded just one hit and two walks through a season-high eight innings of Chicago's 3-0 victory. It was just the second 2023 quality start for Taillon, who has yielded one or no runs only three times in 15 starts during a frustrating first season with the Cubs

"I've been putting in the work, and it's nice to see it come to fruition," Taillon said. "Hopefully, we can keep knocking them out.

"This isn't something to jump for joy. ... I'll take my notes and remember what I did well."

Taillon hasn't done much well while going 1-4 with a 7.41 ERA in eight home starts this year. He's only completed more than 5 1/3 innings once in those eight outings and has allowed six home runs in his last four starts at Wrigley Field.

Back on May 4 at Washington, Taillon served up a three-run, second-inning homer to Lane Thomas, plus two other hits, in going three innings in his first start since missing almost a month with a strained groin.

During that 4-3 loss to the Nationals, Taillon was opposed by Corbin (6-10, 4.89), who allowed two runs and three hits while striking out six without a walk over seven innings. The left-hander also shined over seven innings during his most recent start on July 9 versus Texas, giving up a run, five hits and one walk while also fanning six for his second victory in three starts

"I've been feeling good," said Corbin, a former All-Star who has suffered 45 losing decisions since the start of the 2021 season.

"Just continue to try to repeat this as best I can. ... Just a quality start, and (I'm) looking forward to continuing to do that."

Corbin will look to continue Washington's success against the Cubs following the Nationals' 7-5 win in Monday's series opener. Keibert Ruiz had three hits, and he and Jeimer Candelario each hit two-run homers as Washington improved to 4-1 against Chicago this season

Ruiz is 7-for-14 with two homers and four RBIs in his last four games, while teammate CJ Abrams is batting .383 in 12 July contests. Candelario is 3-for-7 with a double and home run versus Taillon, who is 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA six career starts against the Nationals

With two hits on Monday, Chicago's Cody Bellinger is batting .429 (30-for-70) in his last 19 games. He continues to be a potentially enticing trade option for the Cubs, who are seven games under .500, 1-3 since of the All-Star break and losers of nine of their last 11 at home

Bellinger is 5-for-14 versus Corbin, who is 5-2 with a 4.01 ERA in 11 career appearances (10 starts) against Chicago.

--Field Level Media