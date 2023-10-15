Jared Goff excels, leads Lions past Buccaneers

Jared Goff passed for 353 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6 on Sunday.

Goff completed 30 of 44 passes as Detroit (5-1) extended its lead in the NFC North to 2 1/2 games over idle Green Bay. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 12 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown, while Jameson Williams added a 45-yard scoring grab.

The Lions' top rusher, David Montgomery, suffered a rib injury in the second quarter and did not return. He was limited to 14 yards on six carries and Detroit had just 40 as a team.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 19 of 37 passes for 206 yards and an interception. Chris Godwin made six receptions for 77 yards for Tampa Bay (3-2). The Bucs were limited to 46 rushing yards.

St. Brown, who missed Detroit's game against Carolina the previous week due to an abdominal injury, had six first-half catches as Detroit took a 10-3 halftime lead.

Mayfield had a pass deflected into the hands of safety Will Harris at the Tampa Bay 12-yard-line during the Bucs' second possession. Tampa Bay were able to hold Detroit to a 30-yard Riley Patterson field goal.

The Bucs tied it on Chase McLaughlin's 33-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

Detroit answered with a 75-yard drive to regain the advantage. Goff completed four passes during that span, including the 27-yard score by St. Brown. The wide receiver caught the ball over the middle, cut to his right, picked up some blockers and raced down the sideline to reach the end zone.

Patterson missed a 52-yard try early in the second half. McLaughlin made a 36-yard attempt during Tampa Bay's ensuing possession to cut Detroit's lead to four points.

The Lions made it 17-6 with 3:19 left in the third quarter when Williams beat one-on-one coverage and Goff found him on the 45-yard hookup. Williams' second career touchdown finished off a nine-play, 73-yard drive.

Patterson drilled a 36-yard field goal with 12 minutes remaining for a 14-point Lions' lead.

—Field Level Media