Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Jarren Duran's slam helps Red Sox snap Orioles' win streak

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 25, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs to the dugout after scoring during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Apr 25, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs to the dugout after scoring during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Image: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jarren Duran hit a grand slam, Corey Kluber pitched six solid innings and the visiting Boston Red Sox held on to defeat Baltimore 8-6 on Tuesday, ending the Orioles' seven-game winning streak

Watch
Who took the worst low blow in the NBA Playoffs so far? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Rainn Wilson's NBA Finals prediction may be in trouble
7 hours ago
Embiid, Harden, and Brooks' VERY personal fouls in the NBA Playoffs | Andy Reacts
Yesterday

Duran added a double and a single to go with his first career grand slam and first homer of the season.

Advertisement

Kluber (1-4), who came in with an 8.50 ERA, allowed one run on five hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Orioles starter Kyle Bradish (1-1), coming off six shutout innings versus Washington in his last start, lasted just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks

Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer
46% Off
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Banish grime
Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too.

Advertisement

Cedric Mullins hit his second career grand slam, and Jorge Mateo and Gunnar Henderson also homered for Baltimore.

Henderson homered leading off the ninth to make it 8-2. With one out and one on, Terrin Vavra singled. Mateo grounded to pitcher Kaleb Ort, whose throw to second was dropped by Enmanuel Valdez. Mullins then homered to right on a 1-2 pitch to make it 8-6.

Advertisement

Boston closer Kenley Jansen came on to get the final two outs for his sixth save.

Baltimore outfielder Austin Hays suffered a bruised right hand after being hit while attempting a bunt in the third inning. He completed the at-bat but left the game. The Orioles later announced that X-rays for a fracture were negative, and Hays was being evaluated

Advertisement

Boston second baseman Christian Arroyo left the game with hamstring tightness.

Tristan Casas drew a one-out walk and Duran doubled him to third in the Boston second. Casas scored on a single by Arroyo, and Reese McGuire singled Duran home. Arroyo later scored on a sacrifice fly by Rafael Devers.

Advertisement

In the third, Masataka Yoshida, Enrique Hernandez and Casas singled off Bradish to load the bases. Duran then connected with a 3-2 fastball and sent a 409-foot homer to center, making it 7-0.

Duran raised his average to .387 and has hit safely in seven of his nine games since being recalled from Triple-A Worcester.

Advertisement

Mateo homered with two outs in the fifth to get the Orioles on the board

Duran singled in the eighth and later scored on a groundout to make it 8-1.

--Field Level Media