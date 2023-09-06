Jasson Dominguez HRs as Yankees defeat Tigers for 5th straight win

Jasson Dominguez opened the third inning with a tiebreaking homer and produced his first career three-hit game as the host New York Yankees moved back over the .500 mark for the first time in over three weeks with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night.

The Yankees (70-69) tied a season high with their fifth straight win. New York moved over the .500 mark for the first time since it was 60-59 following a 11-3 loss at Atlanta in the third game of a nine-game skid that pushed them out of contention.

New York is 8-1 since falling to 62-68 on Aug. 27 and won five straight for the second time this year.

Batting from the left side of the plate, the switch-hitting Dominguez snapped a 1-1 tie by lining a 2-1 fastball from Beau Brieske (1-3) into the first row of the right-center-field seats, where it was caught by a fan. Dominguez joined current Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre manager Shelley Duncan (2007) as the second Yankee to hit three homers in their first five career games.

DJ LeMahieu hit a tying RBI single and Oswald Peraza followed Dominguez's homer with a run-scoring double. Gleyber Torres added an RBI single in the fourth as the Yankees won their eighth straight home game against Detroit.

Dominguez singled from the left side of the plate in the fourth and got a base hit while batting right-handed in the sixth.

New York's Clarke Schmidt (9-8) allowed three runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out six, walked none and ended a four-game winless skid.

After Kerry Carpenter's RBI single gave the Tigers the lead in the first, Schmidt retired 16 straight. He allowed three hits in the seventh and was lifted after allowing an RBI single to Andy Ibanez.

Wandy Peralta allowed a sacrifice fly to Parker Meadows before striking out Carson Kelly to end the seventh. Peralta loaded the bases in the eighth before Greg Weissert struck out Matt Vierling.

Clay Holmes pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 18th save.

Detroit starter Matt Manning exited after the opening inning with a right foot injury. Manning was injured when Giancarlo Stanton's comebacker caromed off his foot. Although Manning was able to finish the inning, he was hunched over in pain and replaced by Brieske.

The Tigers (63-76) fell to 6-25 against AL East teams and are 2-10 in their past 12 meetings against the Yankees.

—Field Level Media