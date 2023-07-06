Javier Baez leads hit parade as Tigers pound A’s

Javier Baez reached base four times, scored two runs and drove in two more, four pitchers combined on a shutout, and the host Detroit Tigers thumped the Oakland Athletics 9-0 on Thursday afternoon

Jake Marisnick doubled and homered for the Tigers, who salvaged the finale of a three-game series. Kerry Carpenter added two hits and an RBI as every starter in the Tigers' lineup had at least one hit

Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen, the team's All-Star representative, tossed five innings. He gave up three hits and struck out four.

Lorenzen (3-6) collected his first victory since May 16. He was 0-4 with four no-decisions in his last eight starts.

Tyler Holton didn't give up a hit in two innings of relief. Brendan White and Chasen Shreve finished off the shutout by getting three outs apiece.

Oakland starter Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed seven runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings.

The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning. Spencer Torkelson drew a one-out walk and Andy Ibanez ripped a double to put runners in scoring position. With two outs, Baez slapped a single to center to drive in both runners

Detroit extended its lead to 4-0 in the third. Matt Vierling and Ibanez drew walks and Carpenter ripped an RBI single to left. A walk to Baez loaded the bases for Jonathan Schoop, who hit a sacrifice fly.

Another two runs crossed the plate in the fourth. Zack Short led off the inning with a double and scored on Marisnick's double. Marisnick stole third before he came home on Vierling's single to right.

Detroit made it 7-0 in the fifth. Baez led off with a double and moved to third on Schoop's infield hit. Eric Haase then grounded into a double play as Baez scored.

Facing Rico Garcia, Marisnick led off the bottom of the sixth with his second homer of the season.

The Tigers tacked on another run in the seventh on singles by Carpenter, Baez and Haase

--Field Level Media