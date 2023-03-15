Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Jaylen Brown, Celtics hold off Timberwolves

By
Field Level Media
Mar 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) protects the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) in the first quarter at Target Center.
Mar 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) protects the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (12) in the first quarter at Target Center.
Image: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown tossed in a game-high 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics extended the Minnesota Timberwolves' home losing streak to five games by posting a 104-102 victory Wednesday night.

Minnesota (35-35) trailed 101-99 after two Rudy Gobert free throws with 1:09 remaining, but Jayson Tatum extended Boston's lead to 104-99 by making three free throws with 1.7 seconds to play. Minnesota's Mike Conley tossed in a 3-pointer as time expired.

Tatum scored 22 points, but 14 of those came at the free throw line. Tatum was 4 of 16 from the field and missed each of his eight 3-point attempts.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Brown and Edwards each made five 3-pointers.

Minnesota received 15-point performances from Gobert, Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid.

It was 23-23 after one quarter, and, despite shooting 15 of 46 (32.6 percent) from the floor in the first 24 minutes, the Celtics (48-22) had a 44-43 lead at halftime. Boston had a 10-point lead, 36-26, following a Brown 3-pointer with 5:59 left in the second quarter.

Edwards led all scorers in the first half with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Boston stretched its lead to 14 points when Brown made a free throw that made it a 71-57 game with 5:50 left in the third, and matched that lead when a Grant Williams layup put the Celtics up 73-59 with 4:13 remaining in the quarter.

Minnesota responded with a 12-2 run, however, and trailed 75-71 after a Reid 3-pointer with 1:04 left in the quarter. The Celtics had a 77-71 advantage entering the fourth.

It was the second game between the teams this season. The Celtics won the first matchup 121-109 on Dec. 23. Brown led the Celtics with 36 points in the win. Edwards scored a team-high 30 points for the Timberwolves.

Boston has won 26 of its last 31 games against Minnesota.

--Field Level Media

