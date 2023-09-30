NCAA

Jaylen Wright powers No. 21 Tennessee past South Carolina

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) and quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrate Wright&#39;s touchdown during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) and quarterback Joe Milton III (7) celebrate Wright's touchdown during an NCAA college football game between Tennessee and South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
Image: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jaylen Wright rushed for 123 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown to help No. 21 Tennessee to a 41-20 win against visiting South Carolina in an SEC game on Saturday night.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Joe Milton III completed 21 of 32 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and wide receiver Squirrel White caught nine passes for 104 yards for the Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC).

Advertisement

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler finished 24-of-35 for 169 yards and an interception.

Mario Anderson rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown for South Carolina (2-3, 1-2).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tennessee running back Jabari Small scored on a 2-yard run with 42 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Volunteers a 14-10 lead and they kept the lead the rest of the way.

Wright scored on a 42-yard run on Tennessee's first possession for a 7-0 lead.

Mitch Jeter kicked a 36-yard field goal to trim the lead to 7-3, and DQ Smith then intercepted Milton's pass over the middle and returned it to the Tennessee 30.

On third-and-goal from the 6, Rattler scrambled up the middle and stretched the ball across the goal line to give the Gamecocks a 10-7 lead with 2:03 left in the first quarter.

Tennessee answered with a 50-yard reception by White that set up the 2-yard touchdown run by Small, moving the Volunteers ahead for good 14-10.

Advertisement

Charles Campbell's 24-yard field goal extended Tennessee's lead to 17-10 with 8:50 left in the first half.

Rattler overthrew a sideline pass on third-and-22 and Kamal Hadden intercepted it, running it back 28 yards for a touchdown for a 24-10 lead with 47 seconds left in the half.

Advertisement

The Volunteers received the second-half kickoff and marched 75 yards in 12 plays, extending their lead to 31-10 on a 6-yard touchdown catch by Jacob Warren.

The Gamecocks quickly struck back on a 75-yard touchdown run by Anderson to trim the deficit to 31-17 with 10:28 left in the third.

Advertisement

Campbell tacked on a 33-yard field goal with 12:42 left to stretch the lead to 34-17. Jeter answered with a 47-yarder to cut it to 34-20 with 8:35 left.

Dylan Sampson tacked on a 6-yard touchdown run for the Volunteers with 4:09 left to make it 41-20.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media