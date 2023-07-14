Jays break it open late, sink sliding D-backs

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in his first at-bat since winning the Home Run Derby and Matt Chapman had three hits as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Friday night

Guerrero, Brandon Belt, Bo Bichette and Whit Merrifield each added two hits as the Blue Jays racked up 16 while winning for the sixth time in seven games. Guerrero hit 72 homers while winning Monday's Home Run Derby, held one day before the All-Star Game in Seattle

Gabriel Moreno homered for the Diamondbacks, who have dropped six of eight. Moreno, Corbin Carroll and Evan Longoria had two hits apiece

Toronto broke a 2-2 tie by sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Kevin Kiermaier doubled off the wall in left center against Kyle Nelson (4-2) and George Springer was hit by Austin Adams' pitch. Kiermaier moved to third on a flyout and scored the go-ahead run when Brandon Belt hit into a fielder's choice.

Chapman delivered a run-scoring double inside the third-base line to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead. Merrifield added a two-run single and scored later in the inning when Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte made a throwing error on Danny Jansen's grounder

Toronto's Jose Berrios gave up one run and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Arizona's Ryne Nelson allowed two runs (one earned) and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked none.

Guerrero sent a 2-2 slider from Ryne Nelson into orbit in the second inning. The ball traveled 426 feet and landed in the seats in left center for Guerrero's 14th blast of the season.

Later in the inning, the Blue Jays had the bases loaded with one out when Kiermaier's sacrifice fly scored Chapman

Arizona got on the board in the fourth inning when Marte doubled, moved to third on an infield out and scored on Berrios' wild pitch.

Moreno's homer off Trevor Richards (1-1) to right center tied the score at 2 with one out in the seventh. It was Moreno's third of the season.

--Field Level Media