The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated first baseman/designated hitter Brandon Belt from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday

Belt, 35, has not played since June 10 due to left hamstring inflammation. He is batting .263 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 48 games in his first season with Toronto.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays optioned DH Spencer Horwitz, 25, to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. He had two hits and an RBI in three games with Toronto

The Blue Jays also scratched shortstop Bo Bichette from the starting lineup for Wednesday's game at Miami due to discomfort in his left thumb. Santiago Espinal got the start at shortstop

Advertisement Advertisement

Bichette, 25, is batting .317 with a league-leading 101 hits, 14 home runs and 46 RBIs while playing in all 75 games this season before Wednesday.

--Field Level Media