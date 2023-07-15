Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Jays scratch ace Kevin Gausman with side discomfort

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Jul 2, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Rogers Centre.
Image: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays scratched ace Kevin Gausman ahead of Saturday's scheduled start against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 4:09PM
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:26PM

The 32-year-old right-hander is experiencing discomfort in his left side. The team said an MRI showed no concerns and he is considered day-to-day.

Advertisement

Named an All-Star for the second time this season, Gausman is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA through 19 starts. He leads the American League with 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt will replace Gausman. He entered Saturday with an 8-5 record and a 4.19 ERA through 19 starts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media