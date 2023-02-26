Jayson Tatum's late shot lifts Celtics over 76ers

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift the Boston Celtics past the host Philadelphia 76ers, 110-107, on Saturday.

Joel Embiid appeared to send the game into overtime with a 75-foot 3-pointer, but the ball was ruled to be in his hands when the clock ran out.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, Tatum added 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Derrick White had 18 points. Al Horford made five 3-pointers for 15 points, Robert Williams III added 14 and Marcus Smart had 10.

After Tatum's tip-in with 1:00 left, the Celtics went ahead 107-103.

Embiid was stellar with 41 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots for his 14th career game with at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

James Harden added 21 points, Tobias Harris had 19 and P.J. Tucker swept 16 rebounds, but the Sixers had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Harden and Embiid each hit two free throws in the final 46.1 seconds to temporarily tie the game at 107 before Tatum's 3-pointer.

After Embiid had the ball stolen, Brown bolted on the fastbreak and hit a layup for a 95-85 lead with 7:11 left in the fourth quarter.

Harden capped an 8-0 run with a layup with 4:09 left and the Sixers trailed 97-95.

Embiid knocked down a short jumper with 1:55 left in the second quarter and Harris received a pass from Embiid and scored 26 seconds later for a 56-49 lead.

The Sixers led 56-50 at halftime thanks in large part to 20 points from Embiid.

Brown led the Celtics with 16 and Tatum had only four on 2-of-6 shooting.

Harris hit a jumper and added a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the third quarter for a 61-50 advantage.

The Sixers kept the pressure on and went ahead 67-52 following Harden's trey with 8:21 left.

The Celtics then tightened defensively and went on a 7-0 run to close within eight. White's tip-in off Tatum's missed free throw closed the gap to 67-59.

Horford hit four straight 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 78-77 with 1:19 remaining.

An 18-3 run gave the Celtics an 80-78 advantage at the end of the third.

--Field Level Media