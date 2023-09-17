Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins slam Braves 16-2 in sweep

Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the first player in franchise history to slug grand slams in consecutive games as the host Miami Marlins swept the Atlanta Braves 16-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Marlins got more good news as Jorge Soler, who leads the team in homers, returned from an oblique injury in his first game since Sept. 5. Soler went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, including his 36th homer of the season.

Advertisement

Miami's Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .353 batting average, went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Jesus Luzardo (10-9) reached double figures in wins for the first time, allowing four hits and two walks in six scoreless innings. Luzardo also struck out eight, including the last three he faced.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chisholm, who scored four runs, is close to achieving his first 20-20 season. He has 22 steals and 18 homers in just 86 games

Miami (78-72), which remains in contention for an NL wild-card playoff berth, won its third straight game.

Advertisement

The Braves (96-52) lost their third straight game since clinching their sixth consecutive NL East title. Before this weekend, they hadn't lost a series to an NL East opponent all season.

Charlie Morton (14-12) took the loss, allowing six hits, five walks and six runs in 4 2/3 innings. He exited in the fifth after he walked four straight batters, all with two outs.

Advertisement

Miami opened the scoring in the third in a rally that started with three straight singles. Josh Bell followed with an RBI single before Chisholm - still with no outs - hit a 417-foot blast to center.

Miami extended its advantage to 10-0 in the sixth on Arraez's run-scoring single, Soler's two-run homer and Garrett Hampson's RBI groundout.

Advertisement

The Marlins made it 14-0 in the seventh as Arraez hit another RBI single and Jake Burger slugged a three-run homer.

Atlanta finally got on the board in the eighth on Marcell Ozuna's solo homer and Michael Harris II's RBI single.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media