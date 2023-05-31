Jean Segura got the tying single in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Nick Fortes followed with a walk-off hit down the right-field line as the host Miami Marlins rallied to beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Wednesday night

Star reliever Josh Hader (0-1), who has 13 saves this year, took the loss.

Trailing 1-0 entering the ninth, Marlins leadoff batter Yuli Gurriel worked a walk against Hader. Gurriel advanced on Joey Wendle's sacrifice bunt and scored when Segura smoked a 97-mph fastball past diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The exit velocity on Segura's hit was 112 mph

Segura took second on the throw home, stole third base and scored easily on Fortes' single.

San Diego's Blake Snell pitched six scoreless innings for his best performance of the year, but he got a no-decision when Miami rallied.

Catcher Gary Sanchez slugged his first homer of the season -- one of just two San Diego hits.

Sanchez played just his fifth game of the season, including three with the New York Mets. The Mets released him last Thursday, and he signed with the Padres on Monday

In Wednesday's third inning, Sanchez got a 2-2 cutter and ripped it over the left-field fence with an exit velocity of 111.4 mph.

Marlins lefty Braxton Garrett took a no-decision, striking out seven batters. In 5 1/3 innings, he allowed two hits, one walk and one run. He hasn't won a game since April 22

Garrett allowed Sanchez's line-drive homer in the third inning.

Miami threatened in the fourth as Jorge Soler walked, and Luis Arraez singled to start the frame. But Gurriel lined out to right, and Jon Berti bounced into a double play.

In the eighth, Miami loaded the bases with one out. But Arraez grounded into a double play up the middle on a sensational play by shortstop Bogaerts, who raced to the second-base bag and threw to first.

The play was precarious for the Padres as second baseman Jake Cronenworth had to scramble to get out of Bogaerts' way, and first baseman Brandon Dixon had to make the grab on one hop

Steven Okert (2-0), who pitched one scoreless inning, earned the win.

--Field Level Media