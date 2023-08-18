Jeff McNeil's big day powers Mets past Cardinals

Jeff McNeil hit a homer and drove in four runs to power the visiting the New York Mets past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 Friday.

Brandon Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a homer and two runs for the Mets, who won for the fifth time in six games.

Richie Palacios hit an RBI double for the Cardinals, who left 11 runners on base while losing their third straight game.

In his first big league start since May 13, Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (2-0) blanked the Cardinals on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (2-5) allowed two runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out five batters and walked one.

Nimmo hit a game-opening homer to put the Mets up 1-0 and extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

In the bottom of the inning Paul Goldschmidt walked, Willson Contreras hit a two-out single and Tyler O'Neill walked. But Jordan Walker struck out to leave the bases full.

Thompson worked out of trouble in the second inning. Danny Mendick and Rafael Ortega hit one-out singles, but Jonathan Arauz lined out and Nimmo struck out.

The Mets increased their lead to 2-0 in the third inning when Francisco Lindor hit a two-out single, Francisco Alvarez walked and McNeil hit an RBI single.

The Cardinals knocked Lucchesi out of the game in the sixth inning when Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single and O'Neill hit a two-out double. Phil Bickford walked Walker to load the bases, but he struck out pinch-hitter Alec Burleson.

The Mets pushed their lead to 7-0 in the seventh inning.

Nimmo hit a single, Tim Locastro reached on a bunt single and Pete Alonso walked to load the bases. Lindor grounded into a run-scoring force-out, Alvarez hit an RBI single and McNeil hit a three-run homer.

The Cardinals spoiled New York's shutout bid in the ninth inning when Burleson walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Palacio's double.

—Field Level Media