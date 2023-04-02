Jesse Winker helps Brewers knock off Cubs

Jesse Winker had two hits with three RBIs, while Garrett Mitchell and Willy Adames drove in two runs apiece, as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-5 on Sunday

Rookie Brice Turang went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI for the Brewers, who had 13 hits on Sunday, and took the final two of this three-game set for their first opening series victory since 2019. Eric Lauer (1-0) allowed two runs and five hits while walking two with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for Milwaukee

Advertisement

Patrick Wisdom hit two solo homers while Dansby Swanson, Yan Gomes and Cody Bellinger each had an RBI for Chicago, which was outscored 12-6 following Thursday's 4-0 victory. Meanwhile, Jameson

Taillon (0-1) allowed three runs and seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts over four innings during his Cubs debut

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Chicago wasted no time getting to Lauer. Nico Hoerner (two hits) led off the bottom of the first with a single, stole second, then scored on Swanson's seventh hit of the series.

Milwaukee answered with a run in the top of the second. Rowdy Tellez opened with a walk, went to third on Victor Caratini's single, and scored on Tarang's double to right field.

Advertisement

The Cubs regained the lead in the bottom of the second, when Wisdom golfed a Lauer breaking ball over the left field bleachers. However, the Brewers tied it again in the top of the third

Christian Yelich (two hits) singled, went to third when Winker was out trying to stretch a single into a double, and scored on Adames' fly ball to center. Milwaukee took its first lead of the day in the fourth, when Brian Anderson singled and scored on Mitchell's triple to right.

Advertisement

The Brewers broke things open with five runs in the sixth off Chicago's Julian Merryweather. Winker's two-run, opposite-field single to left was followed by a bloop RBI single from Adames. Milwaukee made it 7-2 after Anderson's sacrifice fly, then Mitchell added an RBI single to center

Winker delivered a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give Milwaukee a 9-2 advantage.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media