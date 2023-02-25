Jesse Ylonen helps power Canadiens over Flyers

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Jesse Ylonen had one goal and one assist to lift the Montreal Canadiens past the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Friday.

David Savard, Chris Tierney, Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson each scored one goal and Mike Hoffman contributed two assists for the Canadiens, who won their second in a row, both by the same score.

Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen made 24 saves in the victory.

Owen Tippett ripped a season-best eight shots on goal and scored for the Flyers, who lost their second straight and sixth in their last seven games (1-5-1). Ivan Provorov also scored at 18:32 of the third period, but it only cut the deficit to 5-2.

Morgan Frost assisted on both Flyers goals.

The Flyers played without leading scorer Travis Konecny, who was injured Monday at Calgary when he was checked hard near the boards by MacKenzie Weegar.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 26 shots.

After an early push by the Flyers in the third period, the Canadiens extended to a 4-1 lead at 6:26 when Ylonen redirected a shot by Justin Barron. The officials checked on video review since it was initially unclear whether Ylonen's stick was in a legal position.

Montreal went ahead 5-1 at 12:12 when Anderson scored his 17th goal of the season.

The Canadiens put consistent pressure on Hart late in the first period and Savard connected at 17:50 for a 1-0 lead.

Montreal then grabbed a 2-0 advantage when Tierney broke free in front and scored with just 4.8 seconds left in his first game with his new team, having been claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Just before the goal, Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim appeared to be taken down but no penalty was called.

The Flyers came out aggressive early in the second period with strong scoring chances by Noah Cates and Tippett in the first four minutes.

The game soon became chippy as Wade Allison and Alex Belzile became entangled in a fight at 6:53. Allison was also given an additional minor penalty for instigation and the Canadiens took advantage with a power-play goal by Suzuki at 7:12. The puck actually appeared to deflect off Provorov.

The Flyers closed within 3-1 when Tippett scored nine seconds into the third period with a shot that landed over Allen's arm.

--Field Level Media