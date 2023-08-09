Jets, Aaron Rodgers praise Panthers QB Bryce Young

Jets head coach Robert Saleh identified 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young as the best point guard on the field in joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday

Young placed multiple throws in the perfect spot through tight coverage in full-team work against New York, which had a top-five overall defense in 2022

Advertisement

"He's got a great head on his shoulders," Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Young. "He'll be just fine.

Saleh called Young "an unbelievable point guard" when asked if he compared the 21-year-old to Rodgers

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think I speak for everyone ... he's going to be pretty damn good," Saleh said

The Jets are prepping to face the Panthers on Thursday night in Charlotte in the second preseason game of the summer for New York. Rodgers will again be in street clothes for the game and could have a similar role calling a few plays in the first half

Advertisement

Rodgers, who was cheered on enemy turf for a dart of a touchdown to Allen Lazard, said he would advise Young to "be gentle with yourself ... it's a long journey, hold onto your confidence.

Rodgers said he's a "big fan" of Young and knew coming to Carolina this week that he would be after hearing raves from good friend -- and new Panthers receiver -- Adam Thielen

Advertisement

Young, already named the No. 1 quarterback for the Panthers, had a moment to connect with former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Williams, an anchor of the Jets' defense, posed for a few pictures with Young. But the rookie quarterback said he was extremely grateful to hear the wisdom from the four-time NFL MVP

"When you talk about someone like Aaron Rodgers who has had so much success for so long, any advice he would give, I'd definitely be receptive to it," Young said

Advertisement

Young, undersized relative to prototype height and weight standards at the position, credited Rodgers' ability to throw on time and on target from multiple arm angles as a standard he chased growing up. He said it was "super cool" to get a pre-practice visit from Rodgers. He said they talked about the experience as first-round picks

"Just for him to take the time to come out and support me, I really appreciate him," Young said

Advertisement

--Field Level Medi