NFL

Jets activate veteran LT Duane Brown from PUP list

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Offensive tackle Duane Brown during the Jets OTA.
Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 -- Offensive tackle Duane Brown during the Jets OTA.
Image: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets activated veteran left tackle Duane Brown from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

Watch
What team would trade a first round pick for Jonathan Taylor? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How a Coffee Brand Scaled Up Its Business & Partnered With The NBA | Securing the Bag: Part 2
August 15, 2023
Will Ezekiel Elliott or Dalvin Cook have a bigger impact? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Brown, who turns 38 later this month, is coming back from offseason surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff.

Advertisement

></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Advertisement
Advertisement

Head coach Robert Saleh said Brown will be ready for the Sept. 11 season opener against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection will be protecting the blind side of four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Brown started 12 games in his first season with the Jets in 2022. He has started all 215 games in which he has played with the Houston Texans (2008-17), Seattle Seahawks (2017-21) and Jets.

The Jets signed Brown to a two-year, $20 million contract in August 2022. He is due a non-guaranteed base salary of $9 million for 2023 and carries a cap hit of $11.28 million, per Spotrac.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media