Jets coach 'confident' team will acquire Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said he believes four-time Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers will be his quarterback in 2023.

While Rodgers has said he wants to play for the Jets in the upcoming season, the team and Green Bay Packers have yet to come to trade terms. Saleh told reporters Monday at the league owners meeting in Phoenix that he is "confident" a trade will happen.

"I'm not hitting the panic button," said Saleh, who didn't state Rodgers' name because of league tampering rules but made it clear who he was talking about.

He added: "I'm confident that things are going to work out. You guys know me. I'm a very positive person and optimistic, so I'm confident that things will go the way we're hoping. But at the same time, it's not going to eat at me."

Saleh also said he'd like to pair free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

ESPN reported Monday that the Packers want compensation for Rodgers that includes the Jets' first-round draft pick, No. 13 overall, but the Jets are balking at the request.

While it would be beneficial for Rodgers and the Jets for him to be on board when the offseason program begins in mid-April, Saleh implied he isn't in a hurry because of Rodgers' familiarity with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who held that job in Green Bay for three seasons.

"If there's a great rapport with the coordinator, there's really no urgency," Saleh said. "The quarterback, if he understands the system, if the quarterback knows it, it's just a matter of just refining skills and doing all that stuff. So, there's no hurry."

Speaking of Beckham, Saleh said the Jets are intrigued by the 30-year-old veteran.

"He's been a fantastic receiver in this league," Saleh said. "Everything you hear about him, he's a phenomenal person. That's something you're always going to look over, turn over every stone, cross your Ts, dot your Is, just make sure you're, you're not missing an opportunity to add a great player. And there's no guarantee anything will happen."

--Field Level Media