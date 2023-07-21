Jets coach: 'Shocked' if Aaron Rodgers doesn't play in 2024

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday that he expects Aaron Rodgers to remain with the team beyond this season. In fact, Saleh said he'd be "shocked" if he didn't

"I don't want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something (long term)," Saleh said Friday after practice. "I just want him to have fun and know that when he walks in this building to let loose and have a little bit of fun, (chat) with the guys, come in the office, come talk to us and just enjoy playing football.

"Odds are, if you enjoy playing football, you're going to want to keep doing it. I wouldn't put pressure on him to commit to something like that anyway, but I'd be shocked if he doesn't play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there."

Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, perhaps showed his hand when talking on 98.7 FM ESPN New York prior to Friday's practice.

"I'm not a big cliche guy," the four-time NFL MVP said. "Most people would say, 'I'm just taking this one day at a time or one year at a time.' But the Jets gave up a lot for me, so to just play one year I think would be a disservice. Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows? But more than that, it's how my body feels.

To acquire Rodgers, the Jets swapped first-round picks with the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL Draft. They also sent a second- and sixth-round pick in that draft and a conditional 2024 selection (second round; first if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps this season). The Packers also sent New York a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to complete the deal

--Field Level Media