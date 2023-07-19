Jets, first-round pick Will McDonald IV agree to deal

New York Jets first-round pick Will McDonald IV signed a four-year contract on Wednesday before joining the team for the first day of training camp

McDonald, who was the 15th overall pick in the draft, receives a signing bonus of $8.9 million and the total value of his four-year deal is $16.3 million. The Jets hold a team option for a fifth season

New York also agreed to a deal with second-rounder Joe Tippmann, the team's second-round pick who is competing for time at center with Connor McGovern.

Six first-round picks remained unsigned as of Wednesday morning, when McDonald rode a skateboard into the team facility to sign his deal.

The Iowa State pass rusher was compared by coach Robert Saleh to Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns and Denver Broncos edge rusher Randy Gregory.

