Jets hopeful injured star F Mark Scheifele will play Game 5

Winnipeg Jets star forward Mark Scheifele, who suffered an upper-body injury in the team's 4-2 playoff loss Monday night, is day to day and could suit up for Game 5 with the Jets facing elimination

Scheifele left in the first period of Game 4 with the injury. The Jets lost to the Vegas Golden Knights to fall behind 3-1 in their first-round Western Conference playoff series

"I just talked to Mark and he is feeling better than he did (Monday) night," Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness told reporters Tuesday. "So, he's definitely (considered) day to day. Let's put him in the hopeful category for Thursday."

The Jets have the benefit of getting two days off between Games 4 and 5 as the series shifts from Winnipeg back to Las Vegas

Scheifele, 30, led the Jets in the regular season with a career-high 42 goals plus 26 assists in 81 games. He had one goal in the series against Vegas before the injury

In 12 NHL seasons, all spent with Winnipeg, Scheifele has tallied 645 career points (272 goals, 373 assists) in 723 games.

The Jets are also without All-Star defenseman Josh Morrissey and forward Nikolaj Ehlers due to injuries. Morrissey has been ruled out for the series with a lower-body injury

--Field Level Media