Jets 'leaving door open' for Aaron Rodgers to play this season

Medical opinion and age are two major opponents Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs to beat as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon, but New York head coach Robert Saleh dares you to doubt his 39-year-old starter can be back on the field this season.

Saleh said Tuesday the Jets are leaving the door open for Rodgers to make a comeback from his Sept. 11 injury some time this season. Rodgers was placed on injured reserve and the anticipated recovery time for a typical Achilles tear is 11 to 12 months.

"Everything says he shouldn't be able to do this," Saleh said in an interview with NFL Network. "Any medical professional, anyone who's been through an Achilles injury, they're all saying there's no way. But don't tell him that. Like I said, the more you doubt him and the more you doubt whether or not he's able to do it, I think it just fuels him. I mean, if I was going to bet — even though gambling is illegal for employees — I would bet on him, not against him."

Rodgers is walking without crutches and credits the unique "speed bridge" operation he had for his relatively rapid progress. Saleh said he can see and hear the belief from Rodgers that he'll be back, to the extent that he's a believer too.

"I'm one of those guys searching, like, 'Is he supposed to do this?' " Saleh said. "I've coached Richard Sherman, who was coming off his Achilles. I've got friends who have had Achilles injuries, and what he's doing, according to them, is absolutely ridiculous. For him to be walking already, I wouldn't put anything past him. He is a big believer in manifestation. You are who you think you are, and you become what you think about. He is willing himself to return faster than what you're supposed to be.

"I think he's fueled by doubt — I don't think, I know — he's fueled by doubt. The more you doubt him, the more fuel he has. He's on a mission. There's one thing I've learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he's got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he's going to prove it. So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I'm not doubting him. We're leaving the door open for him but it's amazing to see how hard he's been working and the intent at which he's been doing it."

Rodgers said he was informed he would need three months post-surgery for the Achilles to potentially be considered fully healed, which would put him at a Week 15 return just after his 40th birthday (Dec. 2) to face the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17.

The Jets (3-3) would have three games remaining after the date in Miami if Rodgers is able to hit that timeline, but it's less likely he would risk an early return from a major injury and surgery if the team falls out of the playoff picture by December.

—Field Level Media