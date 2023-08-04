Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Jets, minus Aaron Rodgers, fall to Browns in HOF Game

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) talks to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) talks to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 82 yards, including the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, as the Cleveland Browns opened the preseason with a 21-16 victory over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Jets fans had hoped to catch their first glimpse of Aaron Rodgers, but the former Green Bay Packers quarterback did not make his highly awaited debut for New York. Zach Wilson had a solid showing in three series in his absence, hitting 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards, including a 57-yard completion to wide receiver Malik Taylor

Advertisement

Thompson-Robinson was sharp in his first NFL action, connecting on 8 of 11 passes, including hitting Austin Watkins Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown with 9:33 left in the game. Thompson-Robinson also rushed six times for 36 yards

Kellen Mond also tossed a touchdown pass for the Browns. His 3-yard throw to John Kelly Jr. in the second quarter got Cleveland on the board after it fell behind 13-0. Demetric Felton Jr. led the Browns with 46 yards rushing

Advertisement
Advertisement

Israel Abanikanda led the Jets with 27 yards rushing, including a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while Greg Zuerlein booted field goals of 54, 44 and 53 yards

--Field Level Medi