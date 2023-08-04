Jets, minus Aaron Rodgers, fall to Browns in HOF Game

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 82 yards, including the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, as the Cleveland Browns opened the preseason with a 21-16 victory over the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio

Jets fans had hoped to catch their first glimpse of Aaron Rodgers, but the former Green Bay Packers quarterback did not make his highly awaited debut for New York. Zach Wilson had a solid showing in three series in his absence, hitting 3 of 5 passes for 65 yards, including a 57-yard completion to wide receiver Malik Taylor

Thompson-Robinson was sharp in his first NFL action, connecting on 8 of 11 passes, including hitting Austin Watkins Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown with 9:33 left in the game. Thompson-Robinson also rushed six times for 36 yards

Kellen Mond also tossed a touchdown pass for the Browns. His 3-yard throw to John Kelly Jr. in the second quarter got Cleveland on the board after it fell behind 13-0. Demetric Felton Jr. led the Browns with 46 yards rushing

Israel Abanikanda led the Jets with 27 yards rushing, including a 10-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while Greg Zuerlein booted field goals of 54, 44 and 53 yards

