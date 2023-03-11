Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Jets out to reverse course against Panthers

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 24, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) warms up before a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre.
Feb 24, 2023; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) warms up before a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre.
Image: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets believe they are too talented to stumble to nine losses in their past 11 games.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Yesterday
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Yesterday

Winnipeg, which has been idle since a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, is set to start a three-game road trip on Saturday night against the Florida Panthers.

The Jets, despite the mounting losses, still are in wild-card playoff position. Against Minnesota, they forced Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury into 46 saves.

Advertisement

Jets coach Rick Bowness said it was one of the best games Winnipeg has played all season.

"We dominated the game -- 82 shot attempts," Bowness said.

Jets forward Kyle Connor said his squad has a lot of fight.

"There's no quit here -- not a single guy," Connor said. "We know we have a great team here."

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

There's no quit in the Panthers, either.

Florida was held scoreless for 48-plus minutes on Friday, trailing 2-0 to the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

Advertisement

But the Panthers rallied to win, 4-3, in overtime. Matthew Tkachuk, who leads Florida with 84 points, had three straight primary assists.

Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour had the overtime goal. It was his 12th score of the season, beating his previous career high of 11.

Advertisement

Of Tkachuk, Montour said Florida's star makes "sneaky" plays.

"He's not going to be a player who goes end to end on highlight-reel plays," Montour said. "But he makes plays on the wall. He makes sneaky plays down low and in tight. He's a heck of a player."

Advertisement

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said he felt his players were tight against Chicago, not wanting to lose to the team with one of the worst records in the Western Conference.

"Our players wanted to win so bad that they couldn't play the game," Maurice said. "We will be a much faster team (against Winnipeg)."

Advertisement

The Jets should provide a challenge due to stars such as goalie Connor Hellebuyck and center Mark Scheifele.

Hellebuyck, who has 27 season wins, played in his third All-Star Game this season and also has the 2020 Vezina Trophy to his list of credits.

Advertisement

Scheifele, the first-ever Winnipeg draft pick following the franchise's move from Atlanta, is in the middle of his eighth straight season with more than 20 goals. In fact, he has a team-high 36 goals, which is two short of his career high.

Saturday's game will be a rematch of Dec. 6, when Maurice returned to Winnipeg for the first time as the Panthers coach. The Jets won that emotional contest, 5-2, beating Maurice, who coached the Jets for parts of nine seasons.

Advertisement

Winnipeg fans stood and cheered when Maurice was recognized on the big screen.

"That was classy," Maurice said.

Scheifele said he enjoyed the win over his former coach, saying: "I'm not going to lie. That was a good one in my book."

Advertisement

But Scheifele also said his team has moved on, and Saturday should be less emotional and more about winning.

It will be interesting to track the defensemen on Saturday. Winnipeg has 39 goals by its defense, which ranks second in the NHL.

Advertisement

Florida is pretty good with its defensemen, too, with players such as Montour, Aaron Ekblad (10 goals) and Gustav Forsling (eight).

"It's nice to contribute offensively," Montour said. "I like to create plays. But it's more important we get points. We're a desperate hockey team."

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL