Jets QB legend Joe Namath rips current Jets QB Zach Wilson

The New York Jets' greatest quarterback is no fan of the team's current signal-caller.

Joe Namath, in an interview Monday on ESPN New York radio, called for the team to move on from incumbent Zach Wilson.

The Jets opened the season with much fanfare as Aaron Rodgers arrived to guide the offense, but the four-time MVP lasted just four plays into the season opener before sustaining a torn Achilles tendon. That put Wilson, a third-year pro, back under center.

Wilson came off the bench to guide the Jets past the Buffalo Bills in the game when Rodgers got hurt, but he struggled as New York lost to the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots the past two weeks.

Namath said on "The Michael Kay Show" of Wilson, "I don't believe in him, I don't believe he has a future as a good player, and I think they made the wrong choice when they drafted him, I feel that way. ...

"Send him to Kansas City to back up someone like (Patrick) Mahomes, maybe he'd learn something. I wouldn't keep him. I've seen enough of Zach Wilson. I've seen enough. He has quick feet, he can throw a little bit, but I don't believe what's going on (in his head)."

Namath called Wilson's effort on Sunday in a 15-10 loss to New England "awful." Namath, the MVP of Super Bowl III in January 1969, the only time the Jets have won the title, was particularly irked about Wilson going down on a play without being touched.

"You sit down?" Namath said. "You sit down on a play? You go right down? What happened? I thought you're trying to win and make plays. You quit on a play? What is going on? It's disgusting."

Wilson's completion rate, 52.4 percent, ranks last among 34 qualifying quarterbacks this year. However, Jets coach Robert Saleh continues to stand by Wilson, saying "He's not the reason why we lost (Sunday)."

—Field Level Media