Jets re-sign F Morgan Barron to 2-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets avoided arbitration by re-signing center Morgan Barron to a two-year deal worth $2.7 million on Monday

Barron, 24, set single-season career highs in goals (eight), assists (13), points (21) and penalty minutes (31) in 70 games in the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement

He has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 102 career games with the New York Rangers (2020-22) and Jets (2022-23)

He was a sixth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2017 draft.

--Field Level Media