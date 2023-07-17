Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Jets re-sign F Morgan Barron to 2-year deal

Field Level Media
Apr 20, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) warms up before the start of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets avoided arbitration by re-signing center Morgan Barron to a two-year deal worth $2.7 million on Monday

Barron, 24, set single-season career highs in goals (eight), assists (13), points (21) and penalty minutes (31) in 70 games in the 2022-23 season.

He has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 102 career games with the New York Rangers (2020-22) and Jets (2022-23)

He was a sixth-round pick of the Rangers in the 2017 draft.

