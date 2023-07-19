Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Jets sign F Gabriel Vilardi to 2-year, $6.875M deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nov 14, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Nov 14, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Los Angeles Kings right wing Gabriel Vilardi (13) skates during the warmup period against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Image: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets are signing center Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year, $6.875 million deal, multiple outlets reported

Watch
Is Lionel Messi the best thing to happen to American soccer? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What is the future of the NFL running back? | Agree to Disagree
5 hours ago
This autobot wants to 'transform and roll out' as Michael Jordan | Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

The 23-year-old restricted free agent had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on July 28.

Advertisement

Vilardi arrived in Winnipeg in the June 27 trade that sent winger Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings.

Vilardi set career highs across the board with 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) in 63 games for the Kings in 2022-23.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 2017 first-round pick (11th overall) collected 78 points (41 goals, 37 assists) in 152 games with Los Angeles.

--Field Level Media