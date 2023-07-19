Jets sign F Gabriel Vilardi to 2-year, $6.875M deal

The Winnipeg Jets are signing center Gabriel Vilardi to a two-year, $6.875 million deal, multiple outlets reported
The 23-year-old restricted free agent had been scheduled for an arbitration hearing on July 28.
Vilardi arrived in Winnipeg in the June 27 trade that sent winger Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings.
Vilardi set career highs across the board with 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) in 63 games for the Kings in 2022-23.
The 2017 first-round pick (11th overall) collected 78 points (41 goals, 37 assists) in 152 games with Los Angeles.
