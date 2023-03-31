Jets tally six goals to beat Red Wings

The Winnipeg Jets had goals from six different players as they opened a five-game homestand with a 6-2 romp past the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night

Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele, Dylan DeMelo and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and an assist. Nino Niederreiter also scored for Winnipeg.

Advertisement

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots for the Jets (42-31-3, 87 points), who are trying to fight off Calgary and Nashville for the final Western Conference wild-card spot

David Perron and Joe Veleno scored for Detroit (33-33-9, 75 points), which had won two straight. Magnus Hellberg made 23 saves.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Amazon Fire TV 50" 4K Smart TV Incredible visuals

This smart TV has access to a wide array of streaming services, all of which are easier to navigate, has 4K visuals for a stunning picture, and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote too. Buy for $260 from Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Winnipeg's offense had lacked punch over the previous nine games, producing three or fewer goals each time. The Jets notched three goals in the first 14 minutes on Friday

Connor's 29th goal was achieved when he redirected a shot from the point by Brenden Dillon. Scheifele picked up the second assist.

Advertisement

Wheeler's 16th goal came off a perfect feed from Ehlers, who shoveled the puck from the left side to Wheeler in front. Vladislav Namestnikov was credited with the second assist on Wheeler's first goal in 22 games.

Scheifele scored when a shot from the point by Neil Plank deflected to him. Connor collected the other assist on Scheifele's 39th goal.

Advertisement

DeMelo made it 4-0 at 1:20 of the second period with a blast from the point. Mason Appleton and Adam Lowry had the assists.

Niederreiter scored off his own rebound for a 5-0 lead at 13:42 of the period. Appleton and DeMelo had the assists.

Advertisement

Ehlers' 10th goal five minutes into the third period gave the Jets a six-goal advantage. Wheeler and Namestnikov supplied the assists

Perron and Veleno scored 21 seconds apart to break up the shutout. Perron, who had a hat trick earlier in the week against Pittsburgh, scored on a power play. Moritz Seider and Dylan Larkin contributed assists on Perron's 20th goal.

Advertisement

Veleno's goal was his first since Feb. 7.

--Field Level Media