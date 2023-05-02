Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Jimmy Butler (ankle) ruled out of Game 2 for Heat

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami-Dade Arena.
Mar 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami-Dade Arena.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will not play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks on Tuesday because of a sprained right ankle

Watch
This rugby coach slap came with an insane punishment | Andy Reacts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which teams had the strangest NFL draft? | Agree to Disagree
4 hours ago
What's next for Jets QB Zach Wilson? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

Butler sustained the injury with just over five minutes remaining in Game 1, with the Heat pulling off a 108-101 road victory over the Knicks to take an early lead in the series

Advertisement

Butler had team highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds in the series opener and continued to play despite the injury. He will continue to receive treatment in advance of Game 3 at Miami on Saturday.

Butler was a force in an opening-round upset victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 37.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Butler scored 56 points in Game 4 and 42 in the deciding Game 5 as Miami advanced.

Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off
20% off
Breville Espresso Machine Sale - 20% Off

Caffeinate yourself
A whole array of Breville espresso machines—from manual to super-automatic—are on sale for 20% off.

Advertisement

Butler scored 22.9 points with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 64 regular-season games this season for the Heat. In 12 career seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat, Butler has scored 18.2 points with 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 754 games (649 starts)

--Field Level Media