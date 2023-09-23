Jo Adell homers, Angels pitchers shut out Twins

Jo Adell homered and five Los Angeles pitchers combined for a five-hitter to lead the Angels to a 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Brandon Drury went 2-for-4 with a double for Los Angeles (70-85), which won for just the second time in 10 games while evening the three-game series at a game apiece.

Kenny Rosenberg (2-2), making his third spot start of the season and the fourth start of his career, pitched the first five innings to pick up the win. Rosenberg, who got out of a bases-loaded jam in the first by getting Matt Wallner to fly out, gave up five hits and walked two while striking out five.

Jimmy Herget, Ben Joyce, Jose Soriano and Carlos Estevez each pitched a hitless inning relief to finish up. Estevez, who hit Kyle Farmer with a pitch leading off the bottom of the ninth, rebounded to strike out Michael A. Taylor and Wallner and then got Christian Vazquez to fly out to end the game and notch his 31st save.

Farmer and Vazquez each had two hits for Minnesota (82-73), which clinched the American League Central Division title with an 8-6 victory in Friday night's series opener.

Sonny Gray (8-8) was the hard-luck loser, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out eight.

Adell led off the fourth inning with his third home run of the season, a 428-foot drive to the back of the bullpen in left-center for the only run of the game.

Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel, the No. 11 overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic, had an infield single in the eighth to extend his on-base streak to 26 games. He tied George Scott (Boston, 1966) and Dick Howser (Kansas City Athletics, 1961) for the fourth-longest on-base streak to begin a major league career, according to the Angels. Alvin Davis of the Seattle Mariners set the record of 47 in 1984.

—Field Level Media