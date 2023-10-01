Joe Boyle flirts with no-hitter as A's rally past Angels

Shea Langeliers hit a three-run homer to break a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning and rookie Joe Boyle took a no-hitter into the seventh as the Oakland Athletics rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

Zack Gelof had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland (50-111), which has the most losses in a single season since the Detroit Tigers recorded 114 back in 2019.

Gelof provided the A's with a 1-0 lead when he went deep off Los Angeles opener Andrew Wantz with one out in the first. It was Gelof's 14th homer of the season.

Boyle (2-0) faced the minimum through six innings in his third major league start. Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid with one out in the seventh with a double to right field before Mike Moustakas tied things at 1-1 with a sacrifice fly.

Logan O'Hoppe then blasted his 14th homer of the year, a two-run shot, to give the Angels a 3-1 lead.

The A's staged their own rally to tie the game in the top of the eighth after Angels reliever Ben Joyce loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Gelof followed with an RBI single to right.

Jose Soriano came on for Joyce (1-1) but balked in the tying run, and after striking out the next two hitters, served up the three-run homer to Langeliers — his 22nd long ball of the season — for a 6-3 Oakland lead.

Gelof's RBI single in the ninth capped the scoring.

Boyle ended up going seven innings, allowing three runs on two hits. He walked two and fanned six.

Left-hander Kenny Rosenberg pitched five scoreless innings of one-hit ball, striking out six, in relief of Wantz.

Oakland's Esteury Ruiz stole second in the eighth to tie the American League record for steals by a rookie, matching Kenny Lofton's 1992 mark of 66.

Nolan Schanuel drew a walk in the seventh, extending his on-base streak to start a career to 29 games, matching Enos Slaughter for the third longest such streak. Slaughter went on his run in 1938.

—Field Level Media