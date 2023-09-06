NFL

Joe Burrow a full participant, on track to start Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice Wednesday, August 30, 2023 as the team prepares for the season opener against the Browns Burrow suffered a calf injury on July 27, has not participated in practice publicly, but did go through his normal pregame warmup before the Bengals' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 11.
The Joe Burrow saga appears to be over in Cincinnati and the news is all good — he's fully practicing and on track to start the regular-season opener Sunday at the Cleveland Browns.

That outlook is according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who said he expects Burrow to be a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

The first injury report for Week 1 will be released later Wednesday.

The Bengals have been cagey with Burrow's status since he sustained a strained calf during practice in late July. Taylor just Monday said Burrow was "day to day."

Burrow, who guided the Bengals to the Super Bowl during his second NFL season in 2021-22, is the next quarterback in line for a massive payday.

The Los Angeles Chargers recently made Justin Herbert the new highest-paid player in the NFL at $52.5 million per year (five-year extension worth $262.5 million), following extensions earlier this offseason for the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson ($260 million) and the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts ($255 million).

